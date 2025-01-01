Open Menu

500000 More Youth To Be Provided Free IT Courses In 2025: Governor Tessori

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 10:58 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday has announced to provide free modern IT courses to as many as 500000 youth during 2025.

Addressing the people at Governor House during New Year celebrations, he said under the Governor's Initiative, more opportunities would be provided to the people of the province.

The Governor informed that since last year, 900,000 ration bags were distributed among deserving people and 50,000 youth were enrolled for IT courses.

He said that mote employment, clean water, affordable electricity supply and cleanliness would be ensured in 2025.

Earlier, new world record was set by setting off fireworks for more than 40 minutes at the Governor's House on New Year celebration.

