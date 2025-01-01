500000 More Youth To Be Provided Free IT Courses In 2025: Governor Tessori
Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 10:58 PM
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday has announced to provide free modern IT courses to as many as 500000 youth during 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday has announced to provide free modern IT courses to as many as 500000 youth during 2025.
Addressing the people at Governor House during New Year celebrations, he said under the Governor's Initiative, more opportunities would be provided to the people of the province.
The Governor informed that since last year, 900,000 ration bags were distributed among deserving people and 50,000 youth were enrolled for IT courses.
He said that mote employment, clean water, affordable electricity supply and cleanliness would be ensured in 2025.
Earlier, new world record was set by setting off fireworks for more than 40 minutes at the Governor's House on New Year celebration.
Recent Stories
DC Kohat chairs meeting on Kohat-Bannu road expansion
Russia attacks central Kyiv with drones, two killed
Egypt's food industries exports hit $5.5bn in first 11 months of 2024
Homes flooded in Greater Manchester as storms hit New Year's Day
DC Kohat holds public meeting
Football: English Championship results
Israel threatens to step up Gaza strikes
Speaker KP Assembly approves rules of Employees Bill
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli New Year strike
500000 more youth to be provided free IT courses in 2025: Governor Tessori
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh asks all political par ..
Shaheed Benazir University conducts entry test for admission to BBA, BS, MS and ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting on Kohat-Bannu road expansion2 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat holds public meeting3 minutes ago
-
Speaker KP Assembly approves rules of Employees Bill4 minutes ago
-
500000 more youth to be provided free IT courses in 2025: Governor Tessori2 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh asks all political parties to work for dev ..2 minutes ago
-
Shaheed Benazir University conducts entry test for admission to BBA, BS, MS and MPhil programs2 minutes ago
-
MERC reports 416 fatalities, 31,854 people injured in 23,257 traffic accidents in 20242 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of ongoing development projects among our top priorities; Mir Saleem Khosa1 hour ago
-
DC listen complaints of citizens at public facility complaint center1 hour ago
-
KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Project-II1 hour ago
-
DHO Hyderabad urges collective efforts for polio eradication1 hour ago
-
Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census in Balochistan1 hour ago