500,000 People Availed Family Planning Services In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Deputy District Officer (DDO) Population Welfare Tayyabah Azam Khan said that about 500,000 people have availed family planning services during 2022 in Faisalabad district

In a statement here on Saturday, she said that population welfare department was actively working for the welfare of general public.

The department had arranged 570 camps during last one year especially in far-flung rural areas of the district where the people were not only educated about benefits of small families but they were also provided medicines and other necessary facilities for family planning, she added.

