500,000 Poultry Birds Annually For Deserving People In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:23 PM

500,000 poultry birds annually for deserving people in Punjab

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Husnain Bahadar Daraishak said that 500000 poultry birds would be given annually to deserving farmers across the province

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Husnain Bahadar Daraishak said that 500000 poultry birds would be given annually to deserving farmers across the province.

About two million poultry birds would be given on 30 percent subsidy,minister said while addressing a ceremony here.

On the occasion he distributed poultry birds among 600 men and women at a local college here. "One unit comprises four hen and a cock",he said.

Daraishak stated that distribution of poultry birds could help reduce poverty,meet food shortage,besides empowering poor people who could not start businesses due to lack of financial resources.

He informed that beneficiaries of the scheme were being selected through balloting.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Punjab government was most committed to improve living standard of people, said Husnain Daraishak,adding that many steps were being taken to meet the targets.

