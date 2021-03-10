UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

500kg Substandard Food Items Recovered, 150 Liters Soft Drinks Discarded

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

500kg substandard food items recovered, 150 liters soft drinks discarded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority during operation against adulteration mafia in different districts of the province seized more than 500 kilogram of substandard, unhygienic and expired food items and discarded 150 liters of expired soft drinks and sealed six shops.

The operations were carried out on the instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

According to Director Operations, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, the food safety team in Lakki Marwat inspected various food related businesses in which 100 kg of substandard and expired ghee and more than 40 kg of substandard spices were also recovered and two shops were sealed.

Similarly, 50 kg of expired biscuits, 30 kg of spices and 50 liters of soft drinks were recovered during the operation in DI Khan.

The Director Operations said that more than 70 liters of expired soft drinks and more than 15 kg of banned china salt were also recovered in Swabi.

A hotel in Nowshera has been fined heavily for violating hygiene rules.

Dr Azmatullah Wazir said that 60 kg of faulty pickles were recovered during the operation in Mirian Bazaar area of Bannu.

Similarly, a shop in Khyber District was sealed for selling China Salt. In Mansehra, two shops were sealed after substandard and unhygienic spices and soft drinks were recovered.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Hotel Mansehra Nowshera Lakki Marwat Swabi Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

42,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

9 minutes ago

First Board chairpersons to meet PCB on Saturday

20 minutes ago

NdcTech & PTCL collaborate to offer Banking Servic ..

24 minutes ago

Expo, UN galvanise change-makers to act on Sustain ..

24 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

39 minutes ago

Universities asked to utilize public funds stringe ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.