500kg substandard food items recovered, 150 liters soft drinks discarded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority during operation against adulteration mafia in different districts of the province seized more than 500 kilogram of substandard, unhygienic and expired food items and discarded 150 liters of expired soft drinks and sealed six shops.

The operations were carried out on the instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

According to Director Operations, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, the food safety team in Lakki Marwat inspected various food related businesses in which 100 kg of substandard and expired ghee and more than 40 kg of substandard spices were also recovered and two shops were sealed.

Similarly, 50 kg of expired biscuits, 30 kg of spices and 50 liters of soft drinks were recovered during the operation in DI Khan.

The Director Operations said that more than 70 liters of expired soft drinks and more than 15 kg of banned china salt were also recovered in Swabi.

A hotel in Nowshera has been fined heavily for violating hygiene rules.

Dr Azmatullah Wazir said that 60 kg of faulty pickles were recovered during the operation in Mirian Bazaar area of Bannu.

Similarly, a shop in Khyber District was sealed for selling China Salt. In Mansehra, two shops were sealed after substandard and unhygienic spices and soft drinks were recovered.