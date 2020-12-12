KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 501 candidates appeared in an entry test conducted by the University of Karachi for the Master's program for the academic year 2021 on Saturday.

As many as 17 examination rooms were established in the departments of economics and criminology, said a spokesperson.

The entry test was started at 11 am while candidates were given 100 minutes to solve their question papers.

Dr Saima Akhtar of the varsity informed that candidates appeared in the entry test for the departments of business Administration, Criminology, Commerce, Mass Communication, Public Administration, and Pakistan Studies Center.

She said that in all the examination rooms face masks, hand sanitizers, and thermal guns were available for the students and examiners.

She mentioned that the results would be available on the official web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk) on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 6:00 pm.