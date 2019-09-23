501 distribution transformers upgraded in Multan

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) upgraded 501 distribution transformers during the current fiscal year 2019-20 at a cost of Rs 130 million

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) upgraded 501 distribution transformers during the current fiscal year 2019-20 at a cost of Rs 130 million

According to Mepco office sources, the transformers were being upgraded to bring more improvement in the system and also to provide early new connections to consumers.

The Mepco has upgraded 18 transformers from 10 KVA to 25 KVA, 99 from 25 KVA to 50 KVA, 177 from 50 KVA to 100 KVA, 137 from 100 KV to 200 KV and also upgraded three transformers of 25 KVA, nine of 50 KVA and 37 of 100 KVA during the current year.

Sources added that 47 transformers have been upgraded in Multan circle, 13 in Dera Ghazi Khan circle, 308 in Bahawalpur circle, 17 in Sahiwal circle, 14 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 85in Muzaffargarh Circle, eight in Bahawalnager circle and nine transformers have been upgraded in Khanewal circle.