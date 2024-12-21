501 More Power Pilferers Detected In LESCO Region
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 501 more connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour.
A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 152 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 26 accused have been arrested by the respective police.
During last 24 hours, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 13 commercial and 488 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 335,257 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 14.833 million.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany
Rain expected tomorrow in UAE
Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community
Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..
Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..
Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa
PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT
Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands
US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO collects Rs 7.049m from 254 defaulters33 seconds ago
-
Rashid Latif Medical Complex organises Convocation 202437 seconds ago
-
501 more power pilferers detected in LESCO region41 seconds ago
-
Transgender poisoned to death, accused arrested31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to experience longest night of year on Dec 2141 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders early execution of WASA projects41 minutes ago
-
Infectious waste reduced from 62,000-kg to 14,000-kg: health secretary51 minutes ago
-
KP Governor hails sentences for May 9 incident offenders, calls for rule of law1 hour ago
-
Steering Committee directs Aviation Ministry to expedite completion of IIA outsourcing process1 hour ago
-
First batch of Bilawal Medical College receives degrees at convocation1 hour ago
-
2 dacoits arrested, 4 motorcycles recovered1 hour ago
-
Jabbar directs officials to ensure transparency in wheat procurement1 hour ago