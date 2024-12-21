Open Menu

501 More Power Pilferers Detected In LESCO Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 501 more connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 152 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 26 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

During last 24 hours, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 13 commercial and 488 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 335,257 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 14.833 million.

