502 Dengue Teams Check 38,640 Houses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:19 PM

As many as 502 indoor dengue surveillance teams checked 38,640 houses and 168 outdoor teams inspected 12,592 spots in the district during the last week

Talking to APP here on Monday, District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Sohail Asghar said that the total number of dengue patients in the district had reached 270 since January, out of which 159 of the confirmed patients were local and 85 had a travel history.

He said that the health department's teams were taking all possible steps to eradicate dengue larvae.

He said 270 patients were medically examined during the last week, out of which 16 were diagnosed with dengue virus.

He said that larvae were found at 87 sites of 51 union councils in the district, out of which 73 were from indoor and 14 were outdoor sites.

A total of two cases were registered in the district for not adopting anti-dengue measures and 76 warning notices were served on various people this week, he added.

