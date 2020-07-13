502 VIPs fined over traffic violations during ongoing year

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has imposed fine on 502 VIPs for committing traffic rules violations on major thoroughfares of the Federal capital during ongoing year.

The present management was committed to transform the ITP into public-friendly force by eliminating the VIP culture, a senior officer told APP while sharing the six month progress report on Monday.

The fined VIPs included 24 police officers, 47 media persons, 63 politicians, 39 judiciary and celebrities each, 71 diplomats and 131 bureaucrats.

As per details 315,436 fine tickets worth Rs. 85,667,700 were issued to road users over different traffic rules violations during the same period.

He claimed that federal capital has witnessed 35 percent decline in fatal accidents while 16 percent non-fatal accidents were occurred in 2020 as compared to the previous year of 2019.

The force followed the guidelines provided by Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan and achieved significant success in 2020 under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, the officer added.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan said that ITP was doing its best to maintain traffic discipline in the federal capital.

"It was prime objective of ITP to ensure safe road environment in the city and fine tickets were issued to citizens not as a punitive measure but to make them more responsible while coming on the roads," he added.

The IGP said that ITP was a role model for all other departments and appealed the citizens for their cooperation and follow traffic rules.

/395