5020 vehicles challaned for wrong parking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP), in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads, issued challan slips to 50230 vehicles on no parking, double parking and wrong parking charges during September and also picked up a large number of vehicles and motorcycles from no parking areas.

According to a CTP spokesman, City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directive of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi launched a grand operation against wrong parking, double parking and parking in no-parking areas in different sectors of the city.

On the special directives of the CTO, traffic Wardens and field officers were directed to take strict action against parking rules violators as they create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads, the spokesman said.

He said, wrong parking which was one of the main cause of traffic mess particularly in Raja Bazar, College Road, Murree Road and other roads would not be tolerated adding the vehicles and motorcycles found parked out of parking areas would be impounded in respective police stations.

According to Lifter Incharge, CTP was taking action in accordance with the law against the violators and areas particularly Adiala Road, Murree Road, Raja Bazar, Commercial Market, Saddar Cantt, Tench Bhatta, Chakri Road and several other areas were being focused.

He urged the citizens not to violate the traffic rules and park vehicles at designated places which would help ensure smooth traffic flow in commercial areas.