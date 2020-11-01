502,042 children get polio drops during drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Sunday that polio vaccine was administered to 502,042 children during the five-day anti-polio drive, across the district, which stood 99% of the total target.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Anti-Polio Review Committee.

Giving details, DHO Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi said that polio teams administered anti-polio drops to 502,042 children, out of the total target of 587,732 during the drive in the district.

He said that 42,914 children were vaccinated in Bhera Tehsil; 49,119 in Bhalwal; 61,556 in Kot Momin;45,347 in tehsil Sahiwal; 206,339 in tehsil Sargodha; 45,987 in Tehsil Shahpur and 50,338 childrenin Sillanwali Tehsil.