503 killed, 270 injured in accidents on national highways, motorways in one year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :As many as 503 persons were killed and 270 were injured in various accidents that took place on national highways and motorways in the jurisdiction of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) during one year period from July 12, 2022 tto July 11, 2023.

According to official figures issued by the NHMP here Thursday, a total of 259 fatal and 128 non-fatal mishaps occurred at national highways and motorways during one the period. The NHMP has taken several steps to control accidents on motorways.

To ensure smooth flow of traffic and control accidents, the NHMP has been conducting round-the-clock patrolling and providing help to the commuters in distress through its Helpline-130, an official of NHMP said. He said the NHMP has installed LED lights at all toll plazas and it displays safety messages to sensitize the general public at toll plazas and their vehicles. Motorway Police regularly takes measures for road safety education to educate the general public through seminars, workshops, walks and briefings.

Massive road safety campaigns are also launched through print, electronic and social media.

"Moreover printed pamphlets and brochures regarding road safety are distributed among road users. The NHMP has taken steps to ensure availability of two drivers in public service vehicles traveling on long-routes. The NHMP officials hold meetings with transporters/ terminals managers to educate them about road safety issues including installation of dash cameras and availability of emergency exit doors. The NHMP is deployed for speed checking during both day and night hours to curtail and reduce hazards of over-speeding. Drone cameras were being utilized to curtail violations and now driving licenses, route permits, fitness certificates were being canceled on gross violations. The National Highways and Motorway Police has closed illegal U-turns on highways as a measure to control traffic accidents".

