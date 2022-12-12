504 residential flats for labourers at Workers Complex Taxila inaugurated

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday inaugurated 504 residential flats for labourers and industrial workers in Workers Complex Taxila terming it another dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto came true.

The Federal Minister was accompanied by Minister of State Sardar Salim Haider in the inaugural ceremony. He said that today the government is fulfilling a promise to provide houses for every labor. "Pakistan People Party and the Labourers and Working class of society has cordial relations as protecting Labourers' rights is part of its manifesto. To facilitate the workers at their doorsteps is the ideology of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and under visionary leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, we are following this ideology", Turi said.

Sajid Husain Turi said that PPP never forget the martyrs of the POF Wah so 70 residential flats are allotted to the martyred workers families who sacrificed their lives in war against the terrorism.

Sajid Turi on the occasion felicitated labourers and workers of Taxila on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chairman of Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He appreciated tireless efforts and hard work of the team of Workers Welfare Fund who within short span of time completed the project to deliver.

Minister for OP&HRD further said that this government neither makes tall claims nor false promises of giving millions of jobs and millions of houses but believes in performance and work on ground. He said "Bread, Cloth and Shelter is the promise of PPP and PPP is fulfilling this promise".

The minister has said that bread, cloth and house is the promise of People's Party and we are fulfilling this promise while colonies in other cities are in full swing and will be inaugurated soon as we have inaugurated houses for the laborers of Baluchistan.

Five hundred and four houses were inaugurated which will be handed over to the workers in the next two months and it is desired that all facilities are available in labor colonies, while mosques, community centers, schools, BHUs and craft centers will be opened in every colony, said Mr Tori. "We promise to take care of all the rights of the workers", He added.