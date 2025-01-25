Open Menu

504 Search Operations Conducted In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Punjab police conducted 504 search and combing operations across the province during the last 24 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that 21,385 individuals were checked and 123 suspicious persons were taken into custody.

In the first 24 days of the ongoing year, 6,830 search and combing operations were carried out across the province. More than 170,000 individuals were checked, 6,754 suspicious persons apprehended and 152 pistols, three shotguns, 22 rifles, eight Kalashnikovs, and 3,121 bullets were recovered from suspected criminals.

