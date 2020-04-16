504,000 tons wheat to be procured from

UrduPoint.com
Thu 16th April 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :food Department has fixed a target of 504,000 tons for wheat procurement from Faisalabad division.

A spokesman while talking to APP here on Thursday said that 40 procurement centers had been established across the division including 11 centers in Faisalabad, 17 centers in Jhang, seven centers at Toba Tek Singh and five at Chiniot.

He said that a comprehensive plan had been devised to keep procurement centers open on all days of the week including Sunday.

He said that wheat will be purchased from farmers at Rs.1400 per 40 kg, adding that the SOPs for wheat purchase centers had been devised.

The farmers would be facilitated with procurement on "first come, first get" basis.

All necessary facilities will be provided to wheat growers at wheat procurement centers.

The growers will also be facilitated with hand-washing at procurement centers besides ensuring anti-virus spray in and around the centers regularly due to coronavirus pandemic, he added.

