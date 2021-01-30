UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

50,400grams Of Cannabis Recovered, One Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:32 PM

50,400grams of cannabis recovered, one arrested

Director General Excise Saqib Raza Aslam with his team conducted a successful operation against narcotics and recovered 50, 400 grams of cannabis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Director General Excise Saqib Raza Aslam with his team conducted a successful operation against narcotics and recovered 50, 400 grams of cannabis.

Another successful operation, 50,400 grams of cannabis recovered, and one alleged accused was arrested. A case was also registered at Excise Police Station Peshawar.

According to details, Director Narcotics Control Salahuddin was informed by undercover sources that a drug smuggler and drug dealer named Muhammad Farooq carrying a consignment in a red Honda motor car.

Syed Naveed Jamal, AETO Narcotics Control and Circle Officer, Peshawar Region, under the supervision of Excise and Narcotics Control Officer Masood-ul-Haq Khan Police Station Excise Peshawar Region and Inspector Nasir Mehmood Khan and Assistant Sub-Inspector Sarbland Khan along with other personnel were intercepted the same motorcar on the main GT road near City Home. The alleged accused Mohammad Farooq son of Sardar Mohammad resident Hassan Ghari Peshawar was arrested on the spot and a case was registered in Excise Police Station Peshawar for further investigation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Station Road Car Honda Nasir Same Circle

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, IPU President review global p ..

5 minutes ago

Court reserves verdict on acquittal application by ..

3 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

3 minutes ago

Uzbekistan's Health Ministry Reports 1st Case of U ..

3 minutes ago

Cotton godown gutted in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Car bomb kills six in pro-Turkey north Syria: moni ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.