50,400grams of cannabis recovered, one arrested

Director General Excise Saqib Raza Aslam with his team conducted a successful operation against narcotics and recovered 50, 400 grams of cannabis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Director General Excise Saqib Raza Aslam with his team conducted a successful operation against narcotics and recovered 50, 400 grams of cannabis.

Another successful operation, 50,400 grams of cannabis recovered, and one alleged accused was arrested. A case was also registered at Excise Police Station Peshawar.

According to details, Director Narcotics Control Salahuddin was informed by undercover sources that a drug smuggler and drug dealer named Muhammad Farooq carrying a consignment in a red Honda motor car.

Syed Naveed Jamal, AETO Narcotics Control and Circle Officer, Peshawar Region, under the supervision of Excise and Narcotics Control Officer Masood-ul-Haq Khan Police Station Excise Peshawar Region and Inspector Nasir Mehmood Khan and Assistant Sub-Inspector Sarbland Khan along with other personnel were intercepted the same motorcar on the main GT road near City Home. The alleged accused Mohammad Farooq son of Sardar Mohammad resident Hassan Ghari Peshawar was arrested on the spot and a case was registered in Excise Police Station Peshawar for further investigation.