505 outlaws arrested, 55 kg narcotics seized in October

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :District police arrested a total 505 accused including 150 proclaimed offenders, 116 drug dealers and 229 weapon handlers and recovered 55 Kg narcotics, 236 weapons and 1957 liters of liquor from their possession in the month of October 2020.

Police spokesman said Friday that on the direction of DPO Faisal Gulzar; police teams of the district headed by DSPs circles, SHOs conducted raids against drug pushers, criminals, robbers, thieves and proclaimed offenders within their jurisdiction and registered 120 cases and arrested 116 drug pushers,recovered 45 kg Hashish, Opium 5 Kg and 1957 bottles of liquor from them.

Similarly, during operation against criminals, exhibition of illegal weapons,the teams arrested 229 accused and recovered an oral 236 weapons including 149 pistols 30 bore, 14 kalashnikov, 30 rifles (222,444,223 bore, 7 mm, 8 mm), 40 guns 12 bore, 3 revolvers 32 bore and 1255 cartridges from their possession.

The police teams had also arrested 150 proclaimed offenders. They were wanted to different police stations in murder, attempt of murder, abduction for ransom, robberies, theft and other cases. In addition, more than 100 search operations were also conducted in different areas of the district under the supervision of all SDPOs. District police had also arrested two gangs of thefts and recovered stolen goods from them.