505,186 voters to cast votes in NA-108 by-election on Sunday

Published October 15, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all necessary arrangements for by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII), scheduled to be held here on Sunday, October 16.

A spokesman for the ECP Faisalabad said here on Saturday that 505,186 voters would cast their votes during by-election in NA-108. He said that 354 polling stations and 1,084 polling booths had been established across the constituency to facilitate voters. He said that 167 polling stations were set up for men, 162 for women and 25 combined stations were also established in the constituency. Similarly, 558 polling booths were set up for men and 526 booths were established for women in NA-108.

He said that 372 presiding officers, 1138 assistant presiding officers, 1138 polling officers and 372 Naib Qasid were deputed for by-election in NA-108 which was also divided into two zones, eight sectors and 16 sub-sectors to make tight security arrangements.

He said that more than 8,000 police officials including four superintendents of police (SPs), 13 DSPs, 17 Inspectors, 384 sub-inspectors, 436 assistant sub-inspectors and 5,342 constables would perform security duty.

He said that 34 teams of Elite Force, all teams of Dolphin Force, three companies of Rangers and Pak Army would also remain alert to deal with any emergency during by-election in NA-108.

He said that Jawans of Dolphin Force, Elite Force and Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police would ensure thorough patrolling especially at sensitive points in the constituency whereas more than 920 officials of Punjab police would be kept as reserved in Police Lines.

He said that 12 candidates would contest by-election in NA-108. However, real contest was expected between PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Abid Sher Ali of the PMLN and they would contest the election on the symbol of bat and lion. Among other candidates included Farrukh Habib (scooter), Arsalan Arshad (loudspeaker), Khurram Shehzad of Pakistan Nazriya Party (railway engine), Rizwan Mehmood (traffic signal), Sohail Kashif of Move on Pakistan Party (ostrich), Shehbaz Ali Gulzar (pitcher), Abdul Hafeez (bull), Liaqat Ali (cricket wicket), Muhammad Siddique of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (crane) and Malik Muhammad Ali Tahir (excavator).

He said that polling would commence from 8 a.m. and the voters could cast their votes without any interval up to 5 p.m. An election cell had also been established to monitor entire activities of by-election in NA-108. In this connection, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan was appointed as focal person whereas Muhammad Siddique would perform duty as In-charge of election cell.

