505,186 voters to elect new representative in NA-108 on Sept 25

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 505,186 registered voters will exercise their right to vote to elect a new representative in NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) by-polls scheduled on September 25.

District Election Commissioner-II Irfan Kausar said here on Wednesday that 353 polling stations including 164 for men, 160 for women and 29 combined,besides 1,086 polling booths would be set up in the constituency to facilitate the voters.

He said that in by-polls, 271,039 male voters and 234,247 female voters will exercise their right to vote.

He said that 12 candidates including former Prime Minister / PTI chief Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi were participating in by-elections in the constituency.

The other candidates included Abid Sher Ali (PML-N), Farrukh Habib (Independent), Arsalan Shahid (independent), Khurram Shahzad (Pakistan Nazryati Party), Rizwan Mahmood (independent), Suhail Kashif (Move on Pakistan Party, Shahbaz Ali Gujjar (independent), Abdul Hafeez (independent), Liaqat Ali (independent), Muhammad Siddique (Tehreek Labaik Pakistan) and Malik Muhammad Ali Tahir (independent).