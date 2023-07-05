Open Menu

5054 Notices Issued Over Poor Anti Dengue Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 02:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :As many as 5,054 warning notices have been issued to people on poor anti-dengue measures during the current year.

A spokesman for the district administration said on Wednesday that dengue surveillance teams were active and they detected dengue larva at 9,000 sites across the district.

He said anti dengue teams found poor dengue arrangements at more than 5,000 points in the district. To which, 5054 notices were issued to the site owners and warned them for action if they were found again involved in poor anti dengue arrangements.

During the current year, anti dengue teams also got 160 cases registered on theviolation of SOPs besides arresting 12 accused and sealing nine shops, he added.

