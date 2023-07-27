Open Menu

5054 Notices Issued Over Violation Of SOPs: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said on Thursday that 5054 notices were issued on the violation of dengue SOPs in the division during the current year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said on Thursday that 5054 notices were issued on the violation of dengue SOPs in the division during the current year.

In a meeting, she said that dengue surveillance teams were fully active in the field and they were regularly checking suspect sites to eliminate dengue breeding.

She said the District Emergency Response Committee organized its meeting on every Tuesday to review the performance of dengue surveillance teams.

The teams detected dengue breeding at nine shops and sealed them besides getting cases registered against 160 accused.

Out of them, 12 were arrested over sheer violation of dengue SOPsdespite repeated warnings, she added.

