507 Power Pilferers Arrested From Faisalabad Region In August

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has claimed to arrest 507 power pilferers from its region during August 2020 and imposed fine of Rs.38.2 million besides getting cases registered against 71 pilferers.

FESCO spokesman said today that FESCO teams checked 82936 electricity connections in five circles of the region including Faisalabad 1st Circle, Faisalabad 2nd Circle, Jhang Circle, Sargodha Circle and Mianwali Circle during August and unearthed power theft at 507 points.

Out of them 459 accused were stealing electricity direct from PVC Line, 25 through tampering meter body, 14 through shunt system and 7 through breaking neutral of the meter.

The FESCO team removed electricity supply meters of these accused and imposed a total fine ofRs.38.2 million by issuing them detection bills of 2214330 units during same period, he added.

