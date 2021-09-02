UrduPoint.com

50,736 Benefited From Facilities At Panagah Last Month

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:39 PM

Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the shelter-less people and travelers were being facilitated at shelter home (Panahgah), general bus stand where they were served with three times meal and bedding facilities for spending night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the shelter-less people and travelers were being facilitated at shelter home (Panahgah), general bus stand where they were served with three times meal and bedding facilities for spending night.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Umar Maqbool said here on Thursday that total number of beneficiaries at panahgah during the month of August stood at 50,736 people including travelers. As many as 1,110 males and 84 females stayed at Panagah during the month. He said that 10,859 persons were provided breakfast, 18,162 lunch and 21,715 were served with dinner in the month. About 500 to 600 people daily eat meal in the shelter home.

He said that in collaboration with philanthropists, quality services were being provided to people at the Panagah.

