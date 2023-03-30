UrduPoint.com

5076232 Flour Bags Distributed In KP Till Date: Food Dept

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023

5076232 flour bags distributed in KP till date: Food Dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The distribution of free flour among deserving people under the Prime Minister's Ramazan Relief Package is continued unabated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a statement issued by the KP food Department on Thursday.

According to the statistics issued by the Food Department, so far 5076232 bags of 10kg flour have been distributed among 1752182 families of the province.

It said the distribution was carried out through 5122 registered flour dealers, 90 mobile vehicles, 103 utility stores and 18 utility mobile vans.

The KP Food Department informed that under the Ramadan Package, around 17200000 bags of 10kg wheat flour will be distributed among 5750908 deserving families of the province.

