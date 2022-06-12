UrduPoint.com

507,702 People Immunized Booster Dose Against Corona

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2022 | 01:30 PM

507,702 people immunized booster dose against Corona

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 507,702 people had been inoculated with the booster shot against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the booster vaccination administering drive launched on December 2021.

Giving details of the age-wise vaccination, District Surveillance Officer Dr Waqar Ahmed informed APP that around 4,191 residents from age newborn to 17 years got the free-of-cost Covid booster shot.

He added that 291,498 people received the jab between the age of 18 to 39 years,95,302 from age 40 to 49, while the number of vaccinated people between the age of 50 to 59 was 62,331.

Similarly, the health officer said that 19,692 people between the age of 60 to 64 had been vaccinated with the booster shot, while the number was 34,191 over 65 years.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor Ul Amin Mengal had stressed the residents jab themselves with the Covid-19 booster shot to strengthen the body's immune defences.

If "we want to rout the corona, we must get vaccinated with a booster shot", he added.

The Commissioner added that a booster dose recharged the body's immunity and provided prevention from the disease and hospitalization.

Mengal said, "your protection is in your hands, get the booster dose now"./395

Related Topics

Immunity Rawalpindi December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

4 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

14 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

14 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

14 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.