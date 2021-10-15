UrduPoint.com

508 Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab: P&SHD Secretary

Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:17 PM

508 dengue cases reported in Punjab: P&SHD secretary

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Friday that during the last 24 hours, 508 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported across the province, out of which 373 were reported in Lahore

In a statement, he explained that 59 cases were reported from Rawalpindi, 10 from Faisalabad and 8 from Nankana Sahib. Similarly, 7 dengue patients were reported in Attock and Hafizabad, five in Muzaffargarh, four in Okara and Toba Tek Singh each and three cases were reported from Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan and Sargodha each, respectively.

So far this year, 5,709 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province, while 4,220 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported in Lahore.

Eighteen deaths have been reported from across Punjab and a total of 1,490 patients were admitted to hospitals across Punjab, out of which 831 patients were admitted to hospitals of Lahore, and 659 were admitted to hospitals of other cities of Punjab, he added.

About availability of beds for dengue patients in Punjab, Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 5,120 beds were currently allocated for dengue in hospitals across Punjab, out of which 1,490 were currently occupied. As many as 1,266 beds were allocated for dengue in the hospitals of Lahore, out of which 831 were currently occupied, he added.

The secretary said that in last 24 hours, 415,216 indoor and 96,301 outdoor locations were checked, while larvae were destroyed at 2,174 locations.

In Lahore, 57,656 indoor and 7,890 outdoor places were checked and dengue larvae was destroyed at 1,220 points.

