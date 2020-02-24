UrduPoint.com
508 Drug Addict Prisoners Under Treatment At Rehab Centers; Chief Secretary Told

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:39 PM

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Monday was informed that currently 508 drug addict prisoners are being treated at rehabilitation centers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Monday was informed that currently 508 drug addict prisoners are being treated at rehabilitation centers.

The meeting, chaired by the chief secretary, was told that largest number of drug addict inmates was from Malir Jail.

The meeting was called to discuss the measures aimed at to improving the conditions and working of Drug Addicts' Rehabilitation Centers of the province.

"All the Rehabilitation Centers would be made to ensure uniform course, technical training and treatment to the drug addicts and they will have to appoint psychologists and trained staff," Chief Secretary said.

He said "For this purpose, the rehabilitation centers would be registered with Sindh Healthcare Commission and will be provided financial assistance as well as security.

" Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said the training course modules would be designed with the help of Sindh governments Technical and Vocational Training Department, Hunar Foundation and other organizations.

Chief Secretary sought the complete record of rehabilitation centers so that it could be scrutinized properly by the health department before registering them. He also called for submitting a detailed report on requirements of rehabilitation centers including doctors and financial assistance, within a week.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary Social Welfare Dr. Muhammad Nawaz Shaikh, officers of Prisons Department, Anti-Narcotics Force and representatives of rehabilitation centers attended the meeting.

