508 Drug Addicts Being Treated In Sindh Jails To Rehabilitate Them: Chief Secretary Sindh Told

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 11:44 PM

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah was informed on Monday that currently 508 of the total prisoners in Sindh jails were drug addicts, who are being treated to rehabilitate them for leading a normal life in future

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah was informed on Monday that currently 508 of the total prisoners in Sindh jails were drug addicts, who are being treated to rehabilitate them for leading a normal life in future.

It was told in a meeting chaired by Sindh CS here, said a statement.

"As many as 140 drug addicts, who are largest in number among all inmates of other prisons in Sindh, are incarcerated in Malir Prison," the meeting was told.

The meeting was called to discuss the measures aimed at improving the conditions and working of drug addicts' Rehabilitation Centers.

"All the Rehabilitation Centers would be asked to arrange uniform course, technical training and treatment for the drug addicts and they will have to appoint psychologists and trained staff," Chief Secretary said.

"For this purpose, the rehabilitation centers would be registered with Sindh Healthcare Commission and would be provided financial assistance as well as security," he added.

He said the training course modules would be designed with the help of Sindh government's Technical and Vocational Training Department, Hunar Foundation and other organizations.

The Chief Secretary sought the complete record of rehabilitation centers so that it could be scrutinized properly by the health department before registering them.

He also called for submitting a detailed report on requirements of rehabilitation centers including doctors and financial assistance, within a week.

The meeting was further informed that drug addict prisoners undergo three-month course but they again become addict after their release.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani, Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary Social Welfare Dr. Muhammad Nawaz Shaikh, officers of Prison department, Anti-Narcotics Force and representatives of rehabilitation centers also attended the meeting.

