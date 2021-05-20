508 motorists fined for not wearing face masks

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police issued challan tickets to 508 people moving on roads without wearing face masks during last 24 hours.

Traffic police spokesperson Muhammad Ismael said that traffic police collected fine of Rs 232,000 from violators of SOPs.

He said the traffic police had so far issued 31,293 challan tickets to motorists for not wearing face masks and collectedfine of Rs 12.5 million from them.

He asked the motorists to wear face masks while travelling on roads to save themselves from coronavirus.