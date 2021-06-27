UrduPoint.com
509,090 People Vaccinated Against Corona In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 509,090 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Sunday that 396,284 citizens were given first dose while 73,493 were injected second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 25,351 health workers were also injected first dose while 13,962 received second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 18,490 first doses and 1,232 second doses were in stock in Faisalabad. He said that 34 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

The district administration set up vaccination centres in those hospitals and localities include: Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports ComplexSamanabad center which would remain open round the clock.

