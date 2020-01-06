5092 held for making, flying kites in 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The police claimed on Monday to have arrested 5092 people for making and flying kites and related business besides registering 4793 cases during the year 2019.

Accordingly, City Division police arrested 954 accused, Cantt Division 1541, Civil Lines Division 307, Sadar Division 412, Iqbal Town 547 and Modal Town Division 1331 accused. Police recovered 81,577 kites, 2404 pellets, 2782 merchandise, 1041 strings from kite makers and flyers.

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed said, "We have also extended cooperation with district administration for crackdown on kite making factories without any discrimination".

So many young boys have lost their lives in this dangerous play kite flying. Divisional SPs to make special monitoring teams to ensure the ban of kite flying. He further said that SPs would send daily report to this office regarding crackdown against kite flying.

The DIG Operations said that all divisional SPs to ensure ban of kite flying in their respective areas at any cost. He directed all officers to takes turn action against kite flying, selling and factories.

Parents should have to play vital role to discourage their children to play this dangerous play to avoid such precious lives.