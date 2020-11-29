5093 Cards To Be Issued Senior Citizens Under "Ba Himmat Buzurg Program"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Muhammad Mahmood Sunday said that under the 'Ba Himmat Buzurg Program' started on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar, cards would be issued to a total of 5093 senior citizens in the division.

Under this program elderly persons of 65 years or above will be able to get Rs 2000 per month.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at the Commissioner's Office in which officials of district administration, social welfare and other concerned departments participated.

The commissioner said that the program had been started simultaneously in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts and reports on issuance of cards from all districts, verification of default and other related matters were being collected daily basis.

He said that cards would be issued to 2257 senior citizens in Rawalpindi district while in Attock district 894, Jhelum 616 and Chakwal 1326 deserving senior citizens would be issued cards. He said that cards had been issued to 320 senior citizens in all the districts and work had been started to complete the process expeditiously.