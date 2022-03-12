50kg bomb defused in Bannu

District Police Bannu and Bomb Disposal Unit defused a 50 kilogram heavy bomb in Talgai area, police said on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :District Police Bannu and Bomb Disposal Unit defused a 50 kilogram heavy bomb in Talgai area, police said on Saturday.

The police on a tip off checked a suspected sack and informed the BDU. The BDU team reached the place and defused the bomb and saved the precious lives.