50kg Bomb Defused In Bannu
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2022 | 07:34 PM
District Police Bannu and Bomb Disposal Unit defused a 50 kilogram heavy bomb in Talgai area, police said on Saturday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :District Police Bannu and Bomb Disposal Unit defused a 50 kilogram heavy bomb in Talgai area, police said on Saturday.
The police on a tip off checked a suspected sack and informed the BDU. The BDU team reached the place and defused the bomb and saved the precious lives.