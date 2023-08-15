Open Menu

50kg Dead Chickens Seized In Kasur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2023 | 05:22 PM

50kg dead chickens seized in Kasur

A team of the Punjab Food Authority recovered 50kg dead chickens and destroy it

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :A team of the Punjab Food Authority recovered 50kg dead chickens and destroy it.

On receiving a tip-off, the Kasur food safety team raided a poultry shop in Kaisargarh, Kasur, and recovered dead chickens.

A case has been registered. The accused was also arrested and handed over to the police.

Punjab Food Authority Deputy Director Rao Obaidul Rehman told APP that dead chickens had been recovered from a poultry shop on the outskirts of Kasur.

Related Topics

Dead Police Punjab Kasur From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 30% discount for students a ..

Sharjah Ruler approves 30% discount for students at SMA

4 minutes ago
 Xi makes instructions on China's first National Ec ..

Xi makes instructions on China's first National Ecology Day

2 minutes ago
 IHC directs police to produce Sheharyar Afridi

IHC directs police to produce Sheharyar Afridi

2 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather with isolated rain, thunderstor ..

Hot, humid weather with isolated rain, thunderstorms likely in KP

5 minutes ago
 Butcher shops sealed for selling meat on prohibite ..

Butcher shops sealed for selling meat on prohibited days

5 minutes ago
 China's retail sales maintain stable growth in Jul ..

China's retail sales maintain stable growth in July

5 minutes ago
Father arrested for killing his daughter

Father arrested for killing his daughter

5 minutes ago
 China expedites legislation on eco-environmental p ..

China expedites legislation on eco-environmental protection

5 minutes ago
 ADEX and Egyptian government sign US$100 million r ..

ADEX and Egyptian government sign US$100 million revolving financing agreement ..

19 minutes ago
 Russian central bank hikes key rate after ruble fa ..

Russian central bank hikes key rate after ruble falters

14 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi meets Brazilian trade, agricultur ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi meets Brazilian trade, agriculture and tourism ministers as nat ..

34 minutes ago
 Sheraa unveils ‘Youth Ambassadors’ campaign, e ..

Sheraa unveils ‘Youth Ambassadors’ campaign, elevating UAE&#039;s diverse yo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan