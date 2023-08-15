50kg dead chickens seized in Kasur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A team of the Punjab Food Authority recovered 50kg dead chickens and destroy it

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :A team of the Punjab Food Authority recovered 50kg dead chickens and destroy it.

On receiving a tip-off, the Kasur food safety team raided a poultry shop in Kaisargarh, Kasur, and recovered dead chickens.

A case has been registered. The accused was also arrested and handed over to the police.

Punjab Food Authority Deputy Director Rao Obaidul Rehman told APP that dead chickens had been recovered from a poultry shop on the outskirts of Kasur.