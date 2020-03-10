UrduPoint.com
50kg Hashish Recovered In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:14 PM

50kg hashish recovered in Peshawar

KP Excise Intelligence Tuesday foiled smuggling of 50 kilogram hashish and arrested the driver

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :KP Excise Intelligence Tuesday foiled smuggling of 50 kilogram hashish and arrested the driver.

The officials of Excise Intelligence said that on a tip off the team checked a vehicle on Ring Road Phandu and recovered 50kg hashish from the vehicle while smuggling to Punjab.

The police arrested the driver and started investigation.

