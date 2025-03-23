50kg Smelled Mango Pulp, 25kg Artificial Sweeteners Other Items Discarded
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) In a bid to curb the sale of substandard food during the holy month of Ramadan, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a grand operation in Multan, led by Director Operations Zubair Ahmed Ejaz, the inspection targeted dairy manufacturing units, poultry shops, and sweet and bakery outlets across the city.
During the operation, authorities confiscated 50 kg of foul-smelling mango pulp, 25 kg of artificial sweeteners, 50 liters of adulterated milk, 40 kg of substandard meat, and 40 liters of rancid oil, all of which were subsequently disposed of. Seven food business operators were fined a total of PKR 235,000 for violating food safety regulations.
The crackdown was carried out at Suraj Kund Road, BCG Chowk, Industrial Estate, Garden Town, Ghanta Ghar Chowk, and Qasim Bela.
A beverage plant was fined Rs 100,000 for using spoiled mango pulp and artificial sweeteners in its drinks. Two bakeries in Garden Town and Al-Madina Commercial Center were fined PKR 30,000 each for using rancid oil in food preparation. Similarly, two poultry shops at BCG Chowk and Ghanta Ghar Chowk were penalized PKR 35,000 for storing foul-smelling meat. A kulfi vendor in Al-Jilan Town, Suraj Kund Road, was fined PKR 25,000 for adding starch to its products.
Punjab Food Authority’s Director General Muhammad Asim Javed emphasized that the PFA was committed to ensure food safety during Ramadan.
Recent Stories
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..
UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting
Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..
Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..
Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries
4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
50kg smelled mango pulp, 25kg artificial sweeteners other items discarded6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on profiteering, District admin takes action in Abbottabad during Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
29 dead,1507 injured in 1290 RTCs in Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Light show at Minar-e-Pakistan marks Pakistan Day celebrations16 minutes ago
-
No force can break a determined nation : Commissioner16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day reminds of great sacrifices made for an independent nation16 minutes ago
-
Labourer injured as falls from roof26 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill sixteen Khwarij trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border36 minutes ago
-
Pak Defender Civil Organization marks Pakistan Day with Motorcycle Rally in Larkana36 minutes ago
-
DG Rangers Sindh visits Quaid's mausoleum, pays homage46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrates to renew pledge of loyalty. Shaikh46 minutes ago
-
Preemptive polio vaccination campaign launched in Khairpur56 minutes ago