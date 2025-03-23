Open Menu

50kg Smelled Mango Pulp, 25kg Artificial Sweeteners Other Items Discarded

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM

50kg smelled mango pulp, 25kg artificial sweeteners other items discarded

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) In a bid to curb the sale of substandard food during the holy month of Ramadan, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a grand operation in Multan, led by Director Operations Zubair Ahmed Ejaz, the inspection targeted dairy manufacturing units, poultry shops, and sweet and bakery outlets across the city.

During the operation, authorities confiscated 50 kg of foul-smelling mango pulp, 25 kg of artificial sweeteners, 50 liters of adulterated milk, 40 kg of substandard meat, and 40 liters of rancid oil, all of which were subsequently disposed of. Seven food business operators were fined a total of PKR 235,000 for violating food safety regulations.

The crackdown was carried out at Suraj Kund Road, BCG Chowk, Industrial Estate, Garden Town, Ghanta Ghar Chowk, and Qasim Bela.

A beverage plant was fined Rs 100,000 for using spoiled mango pulp and artificial sweeteners in its drinks. Two bakeries in Garden Town and Al-Madina Commercial Center were fined PKR 30,000 each for using rancid oil in food preparation. Similarly, two poultry shops at BCG Chowk and Ghanta Ghar Chowk were penalized PKR 35,000 for storing foul-smelling meat. A kulfi vendor in Al-Jilan Town, Suraj Kund Road, was fined PKR 25,000 for adding starch to its products.

Punjab Food Authority’s Director General Muhammad Asim Javed emphasized that the PFA was committed to ensure food safety during Ramadan.

Recent Stories

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

51 minutes ago
 Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, ..

Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..

51 minutes ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

1 hour ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

3 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..

3 hours ago
 Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord inju ..

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries

5 hours ago
 4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildf ..

4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan