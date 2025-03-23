50kg smelled mango pulp, 25kg artificial sweeteners other items discarded

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) In a bid to curb the sale of substandard food during the holy month of Ramadan, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a grand operation in Multan, led by Director Operations Zubair Ahmed Ejaz, the inspection targeted dairy manufacturing units, poultry shops, and sweet and bakery outlets across the city.

During the operation, authorities confiscated 50 kg of foul-smelling mango pulp, 25 kg of artificial sweeteners, 50 liters of adulterated milk, 40 kg of substandard meat, and 40 liters of rancid oil, all of which were subsequently disposed of. Seven food business operators were fined a total of PKR 235,000 for violating food safety regulations.

The crackdown was carried out at Suraj Kund Road, BCG Chowk, Industrial Estate, Garden Town, Ghanta Ghar Chowk, and Qasim Bela.

A beverage plant was fined Rs 100,000 for using spoiled mango pulp and artificial sweeteners in its drinks. Two bakeries in Garden Town and Al-Madina Commercial Center were fined PKR 30,000 each for using rancid oil in food preparation. Similarly, two poultry shops at BCG Chowk and Ghanta Ghar Chowk were penalized PKR 35,000 for storing foul-smelling meat. A kulfi vendor in Al-Jilan Town, Suraj Kund Road, was fined PKR 25,000 for adding starch to its products.

Punjab Food Authority’s Director General Muhammad Asim Javed emphasized that the PFA was committed to ensure food safety during Ramadan.