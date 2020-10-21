UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

50m EU-funded Project Launched For Rural Development, SMEs Uplift In Sindh, Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:38 PM

50m EU-funded project launched for rural development, SMEs uplift in Sindh, Balochistan

A 50 million euro project was launched Wednesday to focus on strengthening Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and small agribusinesses in Sindh and Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :A 50 million euro project was launched Wednesday to focus on strengthening Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and small agribusinesses in Sindh and Balochistan.

Launched virtually, the Growth for Rural Advancement & Sustainable Progress (GRASP) programme would be funded by the European Union, said Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Twitter.

GRASP is designed to reduce poverty in Pakistan by strengthening SMEs and small-scale agribusinesses in Balochistan and Sindh.

The project would help SMEs in the sectors of horticulture and livestock to become more competitive, inclusive, and climate resilient by making improvements at all levels of the value chain.

According to the project brief, the GRASP action in general ranges from market to farmer.

It focuses on what markets, buyers and consumers want, then equips the SMEs trading with them with the skills, technology and services needed to meet that demand.

By ensuring that SMEs are well equipped to increase their overall productivity, a sustainable and inclusive contribution to driving Pakistan's economic growth will be made.

The programme focuses on development of targeted SMEs clusters, by fostering value addition along the whole supply chain. The GRASP programme will contribute to the creation of a productive business environment and facilitate the establishment and development of profitable SMEs around selected value chains.

It will lead to an improvement in business environment, selected agriculture value chains, productivity, climate resilience and agribusiness services and create job opportunities. Gender mainstreaming is a cross-cutting priority of the GRASP project.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Technology Business Twitter Agriculture European Union Job Progress Lead Euro Market All From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 reversed economic achievements of Govt: H ..

3 minutes ago

Three dead as Guinea hit by post-election violence ..

8 minutes ago

Inter's Hakimi out of 'Gladbach clash after positi ..

8 minutes ago

Media watchdog files complaint in Sweden against E ..

8 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CDA jo ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.