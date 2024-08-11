50pc BISP beneficiaries to get re-survey in Lodhran district

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) District Director Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Lodhran, Irfan Malik, said that there were 1,20,000 beneficiaries registered with BISP across the Lodhran district and about 50 percent got re-surveyed again so far.

While talking to APP here on Sunday, district director BISP said that the beneficiaries were asked to visit nearby Tehsil offices for a re-survey so that the financial aid given by the department could continue. He added that the staff was deputed at registration centres for re-survey as the re-survey process would continue by the end of next month of September.

He said that the ongoing quarterly tranche would conclude by next week.

The new financial year 2024,25 quarterly instalment would likely be started from the end of the current month, he maintained.

He urged the beneficiaries to get their re-survey immediately to avert any trouble during the upcoming tranche.

BISP official further said that the quarterly tranche disbursement process was underway at the seven campsites established by the government across the district. Irfan said that strict monitoring was being made to ensure full payment to the deserving beneficiaries.

The BISP beneficiaries should collect the full amount along with a receipt from the retailer and contact the Tehsil office in case of any deductions or complaints, he concluded.