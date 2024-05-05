50pc Crime Calls Decreased Due To Thorough Patrolling
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 11:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) About 50 per cent decrease was witnessed in crime calls received on Rescue 15 due to thorough patrolling by the police forces.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil, after taking over charge of his office, directed the police forces including Dolphin force, Elite force, etc. to ensure thorough patrolling in their respective beats for arrest of maximum crimes.
On CPO direction, the police forces increased the scope of patrolling in Faisalabad which resulted out about 50 percent decrease in the crime calls.
He said that earlier, the police received 62 crime calls relating to robbery, motorcycle snatching, etc. on Rescue 15 but after thorough patrolling by the police forces, Rescue 15 received 31 calls during 24 hours.
The CPO clearly directed the all DSPs and SHOs to take appropriate steps for ensuring full safety and security to the lives and properties of the masses and no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
City experiences partly cloudy, humid weather2 minutes ago
-
Fake security official arrested from hospital12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army bids farewell to fallen soldier in Bahawalnagar32 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme32 minutes ago
-
Free veterinary camp held at Dasht-e-Baba1 hour ago
-
Man slain, brothers wounded in shooting incident1 hour ago
-
Delegation of polio oversight board calls on CM KP2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 144,300 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
Power Division contradicts news item aired on GTV2 hours ago
-
Police arrest suspect in encounter2 hours ago
-
Milk shops sealed for over pricing2 hours ago
-
Killer of two arrested2 hours ago