50pc Crime Calls Decreased Due To Thorough Patrolling

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 11:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) About 50 per cent decrease was witnessed in crime calls received on Rescue 15 due to thorough patrolling by the police forces.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil, after taking over charge of his office, directed the police forces including Dolphin force, Elite force, etc. to ensure thorough patrolling in their respective beats for arrest of maximum crimes.

On CPO direction, the police forces increased the scope of patrolling in Faisalabad which resulted out about 50 percent decrease in the crime calls.

He said that earlier, the police received 62 crime calls relating to robbery, motorcycle snatching, etc. on Rescue 15 but after thorough patrolling by the police forces, Rescue 15 received 31 calls during 24 hours.

The CPO clearly directed the all DSPs and SHOs to take appropriate steps for ensuring full safety and security to the lives and properties of the masses and no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard, spokesman added.

