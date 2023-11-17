Open Menu

50pc Wheat Cultivation Target Achieved

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2023 | 05:50 PM

50pc wheat cultivation target achieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Divisional Director Agriculture (Extension) Faisalabad Chaudhary Abdul Hameed said on Friday that around 50 per cent target of wheat cultivation had been achieved in the division and the remaining would also be accomplished soon.

Talking to APP here, he said the government had set wheat cultivation target of 1790,000 acres of land for Faisalabad division and out of that, 50 per cent target had so far been achieved. He advised farmers to complete wheat cultivation immediately to get better production.

He said that in arid areas, farmers should cultivate approved varieties like Chakwal 50, NARC 2009, PARC 2009, Dharabi 2011 while in irrigated areas, the wheat varieties like Sehar 2006, Lasani 2008, Faisalabad 2008, AARI 2011, Punjab 2011, Millat 2011, NARC 2011, Shafaq 2006, Fareed 2006, Meraj 2008 and Aas 2011 should be cultivated.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Agriculture Chakwal Government Wheat

