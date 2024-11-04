50th compulsory training course for PMS concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The 50th Compulsory Training Course for Professional Management Service Group was concluded in the Staff

Training Institute here.

A certificate distribution ceremony was held at the Staff Training Institute in which certificates were distributed to the officers who completed the course.

Four officers, including PS to Commissioner Kohat Rashid Munir, who had outstanding success and leadership skills in the course, was also awarded additional certificates of appreciation.

41 Employees completed the 14-week Compulsory Training Course for PMS and 5 employees for PPS, which lasted for 9 weeks. Two female Employees also completed the 14-week Training in the course.

During the course, the participants were given comprehensive training on various aspects of office procedure and management so that these government employees could discharge their new responsibilities of public service efficiently.