50th Death Anniversary Of Writer Agha Shorish Kashmiri Observed

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 12:30 PM

50th death anniversary of writer Agha Shorish Kashmiri observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The 50th death anniversary of famous journalist, scholar, and writer Agha Shorish Kashmiri was observed on Friday.

He was born in Lahore in 1917, British India. Agha Shorish Kashmiri initially gained recognition as a journalist and orator.

He started his political career in 1935 when he delivered a historic speech at the Shaheed Ganj Mosque conference.

He was deeply involved in the Pakistan Movement, advocating for Muslim political rights in British India.

He was chief editor of the weekly Chattan magazine in Lahore in 1949.

Qaid-i Farang, Iqbal Payambar-i Inqilab, Pase Diwar e Zindan, and Shab Jai Kay Man Bodam are his famous books.

He died on this day in Lahore in 1975.

