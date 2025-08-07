50th Int'l Seerat-un-Nabi Conference To Be Held With Renewed Zeal In Rabi-ul-Awwal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 10:52 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Thursday announced that the 50th International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference would be held with full dignity and devotion in the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.
Chairing a high-level preparatory meeting here, the minister said the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is honored to organize the golden jubilee edition of this prestigious event, which will help spread awareness of Islamic teachings and the noble life of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him, especially among the younger generation.
He noted that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has declared the current Hijri year as the 1500th year of the blessed birth of the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him under the theme ‘Nabi-ur-Rahmah (The Prophet of Mercy)’. In line with this, the ministry has launched a nationwide programme titled ‘Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen’, featuring Seerat and Naat gatherings at provincial and private levels across the country.
The minister revealed that this year’s conference will revolve around the theme: “The Role of the State in Educating and Promoting Positive Use of Social Media in the Light of Seerat-un-Nabi Peace Be Upon Him.”
A call for research papers on Seerat was issued months ago, and authors of outstanding contributions as well as writers of books on Seerat and Naat will be honored with awards. The best and selected papers will be compiled into a book to serve as a policy resource and educational tool for the youth.
Sardar Yousaf reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to encouraging Seerat scholars and promoting constructive discourse around the life and teachings of the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him. He also confirmed that the landmark 50th conference will witness participation from prominent national and international religious scholars and dignitaries.
The preparatory meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary Dr. Sajid Mahmood Chauhan and other senior officials.
