50th Meeting Of WSSCA Board Of Directors Held

December 13, 2022

Chairman Board of Directors WSSCA Major (R) Zulfiqar Ahmed (R) Tuesday chaired the 50th meeting of the Board of Directors of Water Sanitation and Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA).

In the meeting, the ongoing projects of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) were discussed in detail and decisions were also taken on many other important issues including allocating funds for the welfare of the field staff of WSSCA Abbottabad to further improve the performance of the employees of the department.

Board of Directors members Sarfaraz Khan Jadoon, Khalid Khan Saduzai, Abdul Wahid Mir, Rashid Javed, Syeda Rabia Sultana, Deputy Secretary Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Bahadur, Regional Municipal Officer Hazara Ejaz Rahim, Chief Executive Officer WSSCA Engineer Rehan Yusuf also attended the meeting.

