50th Seerat-un-Nabi Conference calls for responsible use of social media, reaffirms solidarity with Palestine, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Religious leaders, scholars and government representatives at the 50th International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference on Saturday emphasized the need for responsible use of social media in line with Islamic teachings, while reaffirming Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Palestine and Kashmir.

The conference, organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony at the Convention Centre, was held under the theme “State's Responsibilities in Educating for the Beneficial Use of Social Media in the Light of Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).”

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Pir Syed Imran Shah said the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) had illuminated the world with the light of knowledge at a time of ignorance. He stressed that social media had become central to modern life, but its misuse could only be countered by following the Prophet’s guidance. “Fake news and character assassination on social platforms violate Quranic principles, which demand verification of information,” he added.

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi highlighted both the opportunities and risks of digital platforms, observing that social media’s negative impact now outweighed its positive use. He called on the state to enforce laws to curb disinformation and misuse.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad urged Muslims to practice the Prophet’s teachings as a way to counter social evils. He praised Pakistan’s armed forces for their sacrifices in the defense of the nation, describing their victory in Bunyan-ul-Marsoos Operation’s Marka-e-Haq as a historic success of truth.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi stressed that spreading unverified news was prohibited in islam. He linked disinformation campaigns to efforts by enemies to create rifts between the public and the state. Ashrafi also reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, calling for an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Vice President Shia Ulema Council Allama Arif Wahidi commended the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for uniting scholars from all sects under one platform. He said promoting linguistic, sectarian, or provincial hatred through social media was a grave violation of Islamic teachings and must be stopped by the state.

The gathering was attended by diplomats, scholars from various schools of thought, students of madrasas and schools, and people from different walks of life, underscoring the wide public interest in the conference’s theme.