- Home
- Pakistan
- 50th Seerat-un-Nabi Conference calls for responsible use of social media, reaffirms solidarity with ..
50th Seerat-un-Nabi Conference Calls For Responsible Use Of Social Media, Reaffirms Solidarity With Palestine, Kashmir
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Religious leaders, scholars and government representatives at the 50th International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference on Saturday emphasized the need for responsible use of social media in line with Islamic teachings, while reaffirming Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Palestine and Kashmir.
The conference, organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony at the Convention Centre, was held under the theme “State's Responsibilities in Educating for the Beneficial Use of Social Media in the Light of Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).”
Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Pir Syed Imran Shah said the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) had illuminated the world with the light of knowledge at a time of ignorance. He stressed that social media had become central to modern life, but its misuse could only be countered by following the Prophet’s guidance. “Fake news and character assassination on social platforms violate Quranic principles, which demand verification of information,” he added.
Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi highlighted both the opportunities and risks of digital platforms, observing that social media’s negative impact now outweighed its positive use. He called on the state to enforce laws to curb disinformation and misuse.
Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad urged Muslims to practice the Prophet’s teachings as a way to counter social evils. He praised Pakistan’s armed forces for their sacrifices in the defense of the nation, describing their victory in Bunyan-ul-Marsoos Operation’s Marka-e-Haq as a historic success of truth.
Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi stressed that spreading unverified news was prohibited in islam. He linked disinformation campaigns to efforts by enemies to create rifts between the public and the state. Ashrafi also reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, calling for an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.
Vice President Shia Ulema Council Allama Arif Wahidi commended the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for uniting scholars from all sects under one platform. He said promoting linguistic, sectarian, or provincial hatred through social media was a grave violation of Islamic teachings and must be stopped by the state.
The gathering was attended by diplomats, scholars from various schools of thought, students of madrasas and schools, and people from different walks of life, underscoring the wide public interest in the conference’s theme.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner pays tribute to armed forces on Defense Day1 minute ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad held at Police lines1 minute ago
-
50th Seerat-un-Nabi Conference calls for responsible use of social media, reaffirms solidarity with ..1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 teams have safely shifted 1629 people, 184 animals to safe places11 minutes ago
-
Jashn-e-Milad celebrated in Faisalabad11 minutes ago
-
Sindh Info Ministry greets Muslim Ummah on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects control room to ensure foolproof security for Milad processions21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Bahawalpur reviews flood relief efforts in Bahawalnagar31 minutes ago
-
DG RDA directs officers to arrange relief goods for flood affected areas31 minutes ago
-
State honor paid to martyred police personnel in Kohat31 minutes ago
-
Milad cake cut at Clock Tower Chowk31 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police conduct crackdown against drug peddlers, arrest three suspects31 minutes ago