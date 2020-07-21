UrduPoint.com
51 Arrested For Setting Up Illegal Cattle Markets

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:00 PM

51 arrested for setting up illegal cattle markets

District administration on Tuesday arrested 51 persons for setting up illegal cattle markets from various areas of the city in a crackdown here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :District administration on Tuesday arrested 51 persons for setting up illegal cattle markets from various areas of the city in a crackdown here.

Following directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar, teams of district administration led by concerned assistant commissioners visited areas including Mattni, G T Road Pustakhara and arrested 51 persons for establishing illegal cattle markets.

District administration also arrested 34 bakers for selling underweight plain bread. Administration has also warned strict action against those found guilty of defying orders.

More Stories From Pakistan

