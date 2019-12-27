51 beggars caught from city roads in Faisalabad

The social welfare department teams during anti-beggary campaign caught 51 beggars from various roads, intersections and markets here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The social welfare department teams during anti-beggary campaign caught 51 beggars from various roads, intersections and markets here.

Social Welfare Officer Rehana Yasmin said here Friday, four anti-beggary squads during operation at transport stands, jail road, canal road, Susan road, GTS chowk, railway station chowk and other areas caught 51 beggars including 26 males and 25 females. They were sent to old age home and Darul Aman, she added.