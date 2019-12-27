UrduPoint.com
51 Beggars Caught From City Roads In Faisalabad

Fri 27th December 2019 | 03:47 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The social welfare department teams during anti-beggary campaign caught 51 beggars from various roads, intersections and markets here.

Social Welfare Officer Rehana Yasmin said here Friday, four anti-beggary squads during operation at transport stands, jail road, canal road, Susan road, GTS chowk, railway station chowk and other areas caught 51 beggars including 26 males and 25 females. They were sent to old age home and Darul Aman, she added.

