51 beggars taken into custody in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as 51 beggars were taken into custody during an anti-beggary campaign on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali

The Social Welfare Department constituted four teams for carrying out the operation against professional beggars. During the operation, 28 male, 20 female and three juvenile beggars were taken into custody.

They were sent to old-age home, Darul Aman and Child Protection Bureau.