51 candidates appeared to contest Sindh High Court Bar Association elections

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 51 lawyers have filed nomination papers to contest the upcoming election of Sindh High Court Bar Association, Hyderabad, which is slated for March 27

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 51 lawyers have filed nomination papers to contest the upcoming election of Sindh High Court Bar Association, Hyderabad, which is slated for March 27.

According to a list issued by Chairman Election committee Syed Muhammad Haroon Rashid here on Saturday, 34 forms had been filed for the seats of the office bearers and 17 for the Members Managing Committee.

The lawyers Abdul Sattar Sarki, Ayaz Hussain Tunio, Ishrat Ali Lohar and Muhammad Azhar Arain have filed forms for the slot of the President SHCBA, as per the list of the candidates.

The advocates Bhagwandas Bheel, Riazuddin Qureshi, Wali Muhammad Khoso, Syed Inayat Ali Shah and Zahid Chohan are contesting for the seat of Vice President.

There are 9 candidates who want to land in the electoral fray for the seat of General Secretary including Ghulam Sarwar Baloch, Irfan Ali Bughio, Muhammad Hashim Laghari, Muhammad Suleman Unar, Mumtaz Ahmed Lashari, Noor-ul-Amin Sipio, Raja Jawad Ali Sahar, Syed Tarique Ahmed Shah and Ziauddin Shaikh.

On the Joint Secretary's slot Ameer Ali Brohi, Muhammad Iqbal Hingoro, Rehana Nazir Gujjar and Nisar Chandio have filed their forms.

Barrister Jawad Ahmed Qureshi, advocates Faiz Muhammad S Chandio, Rao Faisal Ali, Shahida Ghani, Naveed Jarwar, Niaz Hussain Abro and Kashif Lakho will contest for library Secretary while Ameer Ali Brohi, Bilawal Bajeer, Jahangir Khan Pathan, Muhammad Waseem Rajput and Rao Faisal Ali for Treasurer.