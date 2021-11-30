51 candidates elected unopposed in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :A total of 51 candidates were elected unopposed on various seats of union, village and neighbourhood councils in merged district Bajaur of whom 32 women councilors were from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

The Returning Officer Bajaur while announcing unopposed selection of the candidates said not a single candidate has submitted his or her nomination papers against the elected candidates.

As many as 32 women were elected unopposed on Women Councilor's seats among which 15 were from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), four from JUI-F, three from PTI, one each from ANP and PPP and eight independent candidates.

Similarly, nine general councilors were elected unopposed on three village council seats.